Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, a Metro-North train hit a car at the Topstone/Simpaug Road crossing in Redding, according to police.

The train hit the rear of the car and pushed it up the track 100 yards, the report said.

According to reports, the driver got out of the car prior to impact.

There were no injuries and no alcohol was involved, according to police.

This case is being investigated by the Metro-North Railroad.