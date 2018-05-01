Torch Club brings fresh coffee to Redding seniors

In December, members of the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton’s Torch Club learned that the Redding Senior Center was looking to replace its aging coffee machine with a better single-service unit.

The budget was tight and the Torch Club offered to hold a bake sale on Jan. 6 to help replace the machine.

With support from the Redding Social Services Department, intern Marissa Kent, and the Redding Parks and Recreation Department, the bake sale raised $355.

A new coffee machine recently arrived and was installed at the Redding Community Center. Visitors can now enjoy fresh coffee without waste.

The Torch Club is made up of students in grades six to eight from Redding and Easton.

The group is holding a luau on May 18 for the benefit of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, visit BGCRE.net.