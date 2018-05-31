Tony Hwang nominated for re-election for State Senate

State Senator Tony Hwang was nominated for re-election to the 28th Senate District, which is made up of Fairfield, Easton, Newtown and parts of Weston and Westport, by Patricia Llodra, former Newtown First Selectman, and his college graduate daughter, Christina Hwang. Senator Hwang accepted the nomination at the Easton Public Library, where the Republican Nominating Convention was held.

Addressing the convention, Llodra voiced her support of Hwang, “His record of service illustrates again and again that [his] values are what drive his thinking and his actions. We need Tony in Hartford. Our state is floundering. Our future stability is threatened. But I believe Connecticut can find a better path forward and we need thinkers and advocates like Tony to help craft that new vision. Tony Hwang has established his credentials as a campaigner and as a legislator. Tony Hwang is a winner and with him, we win.”

Seconding the nomination was Hwang’s daughter, Christina Hwang who works in the financial services sector. “Experiencing this harsh political climate over these past two years has tested my optimism more than ever as a young woman in a male-oriented industry with a voice that needs to be heard,” said Ms. Hwang. “But when I think about the work that my dad is doing every day up in Hartford and throughout this district, I brighten up and smile because I know through the rough and negative hurdles he has to go through every day, he will smile through it and work harder than you know. And that is something to look at and strive for.”

Upon accepting the nomination, Senator Hwang said, “I stand before you honored, privileged and humbled to have earned your confidence and your support and I want to reiterate a strong desire on my part to be your state senator. I enthusiastically accept the nomination. It’s going to require a visionary and a courageous plan to confront the daunting challenges we have in front of us. And I look forward to laying out that plan for the 28th district in our state of Connecticut.”

With regard to the current state of affairs in the state of Connecticut, Hwang said he has three priorities: Fiscal accountability, creating jobs, and being socially responsible. “We need to take a common sense approach to not spending more than we make and not borrowing more than we can pay back,” said Hwang. “We don’t have a revenue problem in the state of Connecticut. We have a spending priority problem. But I am optimistic that a common sense approach will allow us to move forward toward a positive and better Connecticut. We’ve been able to reach a bipartisan budget for the past two budget cycles, addressing deficits and protecting our towns, education and our most vulnerable and at-risk population. So, I’m encouraged but I know we have a lot more work to do.”

Hwang went on to explain that controlling spending is only one part of a multi-pronged approach to turning Connecticut around. “We have to create jobs and build our businesses. We need to look at new industries, and not just depend on the existing sectors that we have. We need to support innovative technologies like bioscience and genomics.”

Hwang continued, “But we must balance fiscal accountability with social responsibility. Government priorities should reflect critical missions in the areas of public safety, education funding for all, repair and support of transportation infrastructure, and care for those most at risk and vulnerable in our society.”

“There is work to be done,” Hwang said, “But with courageous leadership focused on priorities, we can get there.”

Tony Hwang is running for re-election for Connecticut State Senator for the 28th Senatorial District, representing Fairfield, Easton, Newtown/Sandy Hook, and parts of Weston and Westport.

