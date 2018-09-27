Third candidate running for Easton selectman

A third candidate is running for Easton selectman in the Nov. 6 special election.

Anne Manusky needed 13 signatures to file a petition with the Secretary of the State’s office in Hartford. Her petition was approved Sept. 7, according to Joan Kirk, Easton’s assistant town clerk.

Manusky, who is running unaffiliated, will run against Selectman Kristi Sogofsky, a Republican, and challenger Ira Kaplan, a Democrat.

The Easton Board of Selectmen — made up of First Selectman Adam Dunsby, a Republican, and Selectman Bob Lessler, a Democrat — appointed Sogofsky to the board at a special meeting June 1 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Carolyn Colangelo. That term ends November 2019. Aspetuck News is contacting Manusky for more information.

