Teen lotus flower lantern workshop in Easton

Members of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will be at the Easton Public Library on Friday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m. to teach teens how to make beautiful lotus flower lanterns.

Teens will be given step-by-step instructions on how to create the lanterns and will learn about the Korean culture. Traditional Korean refreshments will be served, and a short documentary on the Korean artistic tradition will be shown.

Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar or call Elizabeth Portillo, 203-261-0134.

