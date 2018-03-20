Team Weston goes bald to support childhood cancer research

More than 33 Weston High School and Weston Middle School students and members of the community, calling themselves Team Weston, will have their heads shaved at a St. Baldrick’s fundraiser on Saturday, March 24, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Weston.

Team Weston is supported by the newly-formed St. Baldrick’s Club at Weston High School whose members include a 12-year old Weston cancer survivor. The team’s goal is to raise $25,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of pediatric cancer research.

Participants include Weston’s assistant athletic director Dan Frank who will be leading the charge to “brave the shave.”

There will also be a meet and greet with former NFL player and NY Giants Super Bowl champion Chris Canty.

The event will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets include food, drink, a silent auction, and live music by Residual Groove. Tickets purchased in advance are $50 for adults and $25 for children and can be purchased by contacting Lisa Bigelow at [email protected] or at Venmo @Lisa-Bigelow. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, cash only, $60 for adults and $30 for children.