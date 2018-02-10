Take a splash in the ‘Swamp Romp’

The annual Swamp Romp will be held on March 16 at the Wilton Family YMCA, a branch of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

This “polar plunge”-inspired challenge invites community members to join YMCA staff and volunteers by raising donations in support of the annual campaign and to jump into the Y’s backyard pond less than one week before spring officially starts. This year’s event proceeds will also go toward youth who need the Y’s programs.

To register or to support someone making the jump, visit classy.org/campaign/swamp-romp-2018. Contact Christene Freedman at [email protected] or call 203-762-8384, ext. 279, for more information.