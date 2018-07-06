Summer programs for adults at Easton library

The Easton Public Library is offering three special programs for adults this July.

On Tuesday, July 17, at 7 p.m., local authors Elise Broach, Dan Slater and Cindy Shortt will discuss their writing and their books as part of The Great American Read.

Crafting instructor Joni Kollar will be back on Monday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. with her Beachcombing Craft workshop, where she will demonstrate how to make a decorative fish using driftwood, shells, and other beach treasures. She will bring a variety of materials, but participants may bring some of their own beach finds if they wish. They are advised to bring a hammer and a hot glue gun (if they have one). This program is open to adults and older teens.

On Monday, July 30, at 7 p.m., Easton native James Wayne and his partner Christine Forgione will discuss the culture, customs and history of Swaziland and what it is like to serve in the Peace Corps in the 21st Century. They will touch on the cultural festivals like The Reed Dance (umhlanga) and the First Fruit Ceremony (incwala) as well as weddings and day to day culture. They will also try to debunk myths and stereotypes of the Peace Corps and Africa.

Registration is required for each of these programs. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or by email at [email protected].