Summer programs at Easton Community Center

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Saturday Fitness

Saturday Fitness with Aida, ages 18 and older, Saturdays, Aug 4 through Sept. 22, 9-9:50 a.m. Members $120, non-members $144.

Badminton

Badminton for juniors, for ages 9 to 18, meets Mondays, Aug 6 through Oct. 1 (no class Sept. 3), from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Adult badminton, for ages 18 and older, meetings Mondays, Aug. 6 through Oct. 1 (no class Sept. 3) from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The cost for either program is $100 for members, $125 for non-members.

Leadership club

Community Leadership Club for ages 10-15 will visit the Connecticut Sports Center in Shelton and Lake Compounce Aug. 6-10, New Roc City and Splash Down Aug. 13-17, and Bowlmor and Brownstone Aug. 20-24.

Programs run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for each is $340 for members, $360 for non-members.

Tennis camp

Half-day tennis camp for ages 6 through 12 meets from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday. Aug. 6, through Friday, Aug. 10.

The cost is $240 for members, $270 for non-members.

Wanderers

Wanderers for ages 4 to 6 ½ will hold Water World Week Aug. 6-10, Mystery Week Aug. 13-17 and Survival Week Aug. 20-24.

Sessions meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.

The cost is $300 for members, $350 for non-members.

Little Leaders

Little Leaders for ages 3-4 will hold a half-day Water World Week Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 7-9, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The cost is $140 for members, $165 for non-members.

A 5-day session of Little Learners will be held Monday, Aug. 6, through Friday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The cost is $325 for members, $370 for non-members.

Explorers camp

Explorers for ages 6 ½ to 12 will hold Water World Week Aug. 6-10 and Mystery Week Aug. 13-17.

Programs meet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $300 for members, $350 for non-members

LEGO engineering camp

Intro to STEM with Lego Materials for ages 5 to 6 ½ meets from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 17. The cost is $225 for members, $250 for non-members.

Robotics using the LEGO WeDo System for ages 6 ½ to 11 meets 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13-17. The cost $250 for members, $275 for non-members.