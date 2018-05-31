Students show their talents at Barlow Palooza

Do you want to start your own business? How do you create a business plan? Who would you contact to get licensed?

Eighteen-year-old Lilly Roman knows the answers to all those questions, and more.

Lilly gave a presentation on her proposed business at Joel Barlow High School’s 12th annual Barlow Palooza on Thursday, May 24.

According to organizer and English teacher Tim Huminski, the Palooza is an end-of-year event that celebrates the learning, creativity and ingenuity of students from Joel Barlow High School, as well as the Easton and Redding middle and elementary schools.

There were more than 50 projects and demonstrations at the Palooza, ranging from live a cappella music and jazz bands to robotics demonstrations to a lesson on pond ecology.

There was also an artwork display from students in elementary school through the high school, a presentation on Barlow’s first Unified Theater show, and a comedy act.

Lilly created a business plan for a fully outfitted cupcake food truck, which she named Love + Flour. Her presentation included her research on start-up costs, as well as equipment needed, marketing ideas, and main competition.

To help spread the word about her business, “I would use postcards, flyers, and online ads,” said Lilly, of Easton, adding that the market for the food industry is growing.

As part of her demonstration, she gave out cupcakes she had baked.

In a classroom, senior Mackenzie Byck, 17, spoke about her student-teaching experience in a freshman English class.

The experience involved teaching the class every day of the school year during fifth period. She prepared lessons, led discussions, and graded all assignments and exams.

The most challenging part of Mackenzie’s teaching experience, she said, was “adjusting for all the different ability levels in the class.”

She said one of her favorite parts of her teaching experience was “bonding with the kids.”

Mackenzie said her student-teaching experience has helped solidify her decision to become an English teacher. She plans to study secondary education English at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

Pottery demo

There was a live pottery demonstration in the hallway, where Barlow graduate Elisa Taylor, 19, sat at a potter’s wheel, creating a bowl from a block of clay — something she said she finds “incredibly relaxing.”

“You have to totally concentrate on what you’re doing,” said Elisa, a rising junior at Hamilton College in New York. She added that it’s interesting how small manipulations to clay “can have such huge effects” on the end product.

In another hallway, Maggie Migliorino, 17, of Redding, answered questions behind a display of jewelry that students created in a jewelry and metalsmithing class.

“Jewelry is a very popular class at the school,” she said.

On display at a table and inside some cabinets hanging on the walls were a variety of types of jewelry, including necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets.

Maggie, a junior, said that in order to make a copper-and-brass flower bracelet, students first sketched their ideas on graph paper, decided on the size of the flower they wanted to create, were given a pattern, and then used a saw to cut out the shapes and refined it with sandpaper.

Jewelry students also learn how to solder, a process that joins metal together using a torch.

At a table outside the auditorium, 18-year-old Redding resident Hanna Trojanowski was giving out copies of the wayfarer — a compilation of writing, poetry and artwork from students in all grades.

According to Hanna, the wayfarer was published at Barlow in past years but then it stopped. She and her team of writers have brought it back to life.

The wayfarer’s purpose, Hanna said, is to showcase student artwork.

“Since our school doesn’t have a student newspaper, there was no place for students’ work to be shown,” Hanna said.

Students met to plan the material for the wayfarer during the school week and after school.

In the wayfarer, Hanna wrote an article on immigrant entrepreneurs called A Hidden Backbone.

“I realize immigration can be a very controversial topic,” Hanna said. “I want to focus on something positive.”