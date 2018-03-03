Storm update: Power companies working to restore power

Storm update for Weston, Redding, Easton.

Weston

Saturday, March 3, 3 p.m.: Eversource reports 676 customers, 17% of the town is without power following yesterday’s storm.

Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli says there are still a number of roads that are closed due to downed power lines and trees.

Roads being worked on include Valley Forge Road, Ravenwood Drive, Newtown Turnpike, Hyde Ridge Road, Cindy Lane, Bittersweet Lane, Kettle Creek Road, Riverfield Road, High Noon, Heritage Lane, Wampum Hill Road.

There are many more reports of trees on wires and wires down. People are warned to stay clear of all downed wires.

Eversource has been notified of all reports made to the Weston Police Department. To report a power outage, contact Eversource at 1-800-286-2000.

Redding

As of 3 p.m., Eversource reports 812 customers, 22% of the town is without power following yesterday’s storm.

The following roads are currently CLOSED: Cross Highway, Redding Road (RT 107) by Blueberry Hill, Newtown Turnpike by Sullivan Drive, Turney Road and Sport Hill Road.

First Selectman Julia Pemberton sent out a CodeRed notification to residents letting them know Eversource was in town and working on power restoration.

Easton

As of 3 p.m., United Illuminating reports 165 customers, 5.6% of the town is without power following yesterday’s storm.

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby reports that several roads are still closed or partially blocked because of downed trees on or near utility lines. Roads currently affected are Silver Hill, Honeysuckle, Maple, North Park, Rock House, Valley, Fresh Meadow, and Eden Hill.

UI has crews working in Easton now.

Edited to add First Selectman Dunsby’s report and correct closed roads.