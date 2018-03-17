St. Patrick’s youth group holds winter clothing drive

In February, youth group leaders Connor Doherty and John Hoeing from St. Patrick’s Church in Redding formed a winter clothing drive on behalf of the Jericho Partnership located on Spring Street in Danbury.

Jericho provides a number of programs for families in need. Doherty, Hoeing and 27 members of the youth group gathered winter coats, gloves and boots to help families stay warm during the cold winter months. The group collected more than 150 winter items and will continue to serve Jericho Partnership when called upon.

To learn more about the Jericho Partnership, call Michelli Anatolio at 203-794-2433.