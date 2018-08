St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church is holding its 39th Festival on Friday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept, 8 from noon to 10 p.m. on the church grounds located at 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton.

Enjoy homemade ethnic dinners, spinach and leek pitas, homemade breads and pastries as well as a full line of our desserts. There will be activities, ethnic dancing and music for everyone.