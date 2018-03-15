SRO to play key role at Barlow

If a school resource officer begins working at Joel Barlow High School in the fall, he or she would play a large role there, according to Redding police Capt. Mark O’Donnell.

At the request of the Barlow administration, the SRO would greet students as they arrive in the morning, sign in guests, and help security as needed.

The SRO would also walk the hallways — especially in between classes — and the cafeteria, and would go in and out of the restrooms and library.

There would be an SRO in the student parking lot at dismissal time.

According to Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, the SRO would be one officer. “It’s a position that is defined to the school,” she said.

The SRO would be stationed at Barlow Monday through Friday during regular school hours. The SRO would also be in attendance at special school events, such as an assembly, Pemberton said.

During the summer, the SRO would come back to the town of Redding and would be a part of the regular police rotation.

Any Redding police officer may apply for the position of SRO. The SRO would go through special training before the beginning of the school year, Pemberton said.

“Barlow gave us a list of what they wanted,” O’Donnell said. “The SRO will play whatever role Barlow needs.”

SROs are sworn police officers who have been trained to work in a school setting. They carry weapons and have the authority to make arrests. They also engage in mentoring students.

Currently, Barlow has a full-time police officer stationed at the school.

Finance

At its March 1 Budget Workshop, the Region 9 Board of Education voted to approve use of an SRO pending further discussions for financing options with town officials.

The budget for the SRO would be pro-rated through Barlow and the town of Redding based upon the time the officer is in the school and the time he or she is on patrol for the town, Pemberton said.

Interviewing process

If an SRO is approved, O’Donnell said, he would like to start the interviewing process as soon as school lets out for the summer.

“The Barlow administration will play a large role in this,” O’Donnell added.