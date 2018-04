Spring programs at Weston Public Library

Tech Tips: Scanning Your Photographs, Thursday, April 12, 10 to 11 a.m.

Book Group, Thursday, April 12, 10:30 a.m., Greek Plays: The Trojan Women and Helena

Drop-In Seed Bomb Workshop, Tuesday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mini-Maker Program: Washi Tape Flowers, Tuesday, April 17, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Book Group, Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m., The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Tech Tips: Home Movie Magic, Tuesday, April 24, 10 to 11 a.m.

Mini-Maker Program: Animal Marionette Puppets, Tuesday, April 24, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Library After Dark: Trivia Night, Thursday, Apr. 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Poetry Reading, Saturday, April 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

Daffodil Days Concert, Sunday, April 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Children’s Programs

Shake, Rattle and Read, Mondays, April 16 and 30, 2:30 p.m.

Baby Lapsit, Tuesday, April 17, 9:45 a.m.

Wiggleworms, Wednesdays, April 18 and 25, 10:30 a.m.

Tiny Tales, Thursdays, April 12 and 26, 10 a.m.

ABC Storytime, Thursdays, April 12 and 26, 11 a.m.

Special Storytime: Circus Girl with Clare Pernice, Thursday, April 19, 11 a.m.

Special Storytime: The Rainbow Tree, Listen and Draw, Friday, April 27, 4 p.m.

Melty Mondays, April 16 and 30, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Lego Club, Thursday, April 12, 3:45 p.m.

Pokemon Club, Thursday, April 19, 3:45 p.m.

Recycled Paper Bouquets, Friday, April 20, 4 p.m.

Penguin Party, Wednesday, April 25, 4 p.m.

Monster Poetry Thursday, April 26, 4 p.m.

Registration is required for some programs. For more information about programs and age restrictions, visit westonpubliclibrary.org.