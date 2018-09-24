Special Town Meeting tonight in Easton

There is a Special Town Meeting, Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road in Easton.

Voters at the Town Meeting will discuss and take possible action on a proposed ordinance submitted by petition which says:

“The Town shall not acquire any real property by sale, lease, or otherwise, nor shall it dispose of any real property owned by the Town by sale. lease, or otherwise without the proper approval of the Town Meeting, its legislative body; except this ordinance shall not apply to real property with a fair market value of less than Ten Thousand ($10,000) Dollars, nor to lease of duration of one (1) year or less or of total lease payments totaling less than $10,000, nor to any real property acquired by tax foreclosure.”