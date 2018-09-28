Small Business Circle holds meetup on Oct. 2 in Redding

The Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle will hold its next meetup Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Redding Roadhouse, 406 Redding Road, Redding. The monthly meetup is an opportunity for the community’s small business owners and home office professionals to network and get to know each other in a relaxed setting.

Although registration is not required, the group appreciates signing up at marktwainlibrary.org/sbc. Small Business Circle membership is free, and open to all area home office and small business professionals. More information is available at marktwainlibrary.org.