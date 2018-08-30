Settling back in at Redding and Easton schools

A new school year has begun.

Teachers welcomed students back on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Easton, Redding and Region 9, which is Joel Barlow High School.

“Our schools have a shiny new coat of wax on the brilliantly clean floors, our classrooms have been spruced up, we have unpacked our new textbooks and blown the rust off our thinking,” Tom McMorran, superintendent of schools, said. “There is a wonderful promise in an unsharpened pencil and a blank sheet of paper.”

Enrollment for the new school year for all three schools is down 74 students overall from last year, from 2,713 to 2,639.

However, McMorran said the schools have enrolled more students than what was projected.

“The enrollment of the elementary and middle schools are stable,” McMorran said. “The high school continues to decline in enrollment but not as rapidly as predicted.”

New staff

There are eight new staff members among all three schools, and one prior part-time teacher is now full-time.

Easton

Jeanine Martin, special education teacher at Samuel Staples

Alissa Velazquez, second grade teacher at Samuel Staples

Amber Dunkerton, math specialist at Helen Keller

Adrienne Rich, eighth grade math teacher at Helen Keller

Stephanie Simon, special education teacher at Samuel Staples

Vanessa Visners is going from part time to full time as supervisor for Special Services

Redding

Kayla Huggler, preschool teacher at Redding Elementary

Coral Senes, Board Certified behavior analyst at Redding Elementary

Andrea Kirby, supervisor for Special Services

Joel Barlow

Adrie Kornasiewicz, physics and chemistry

New programs

Programs at all the schools are continuing or starting in terms of promoting emotional intelligence and social well-being, according to McMorran.

Both middle schools will be starting their first year of the Wingman program. Its mission is to make every student in school feel included and valued.

The Wingman program was developed from Dylan’s Wings of Change, a foundation established to honor the memory of Dylan Hockley, who was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

“It was designed to ensure that every middle school student has a wingman, which is another student to be friends with,” McMorran said, adding the program is student-led and student-organized.

“A couple dozen kids in each of the middle schools get training in peer leadership,” said McMorran, adding the idea of Wingman is to combat isolation, oppose teasing, and minimize bullying by promoting positive relationships.

This is the second year of a program at Joel Barlow that focuses on mindfulness and emotional intelligence.

According to Principal Gina Pin, eight members of the Barlow faculty received grant funding to participate in the program. They worked with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

“We are using Yale University’s anchor tools to introduce emotional intelligence into our classrooms and embed these skills into the curriculum,” Pin said.

The group piloted the teaching of emotional literacy lessons to half of last year’s freshman class, according to Pin.

Science standards

Teams of science teachers worked over the summer to integrate their lessons with the new Next Generation Science Standards at Joel Barlow.

The new standards places emphasis on students engaging with hands-on science experiments. According to McMorran, there will be a shift away from being taught science toward taking an active role in using the scientific method to conduct experiments.

The lower Redding schools will continue to consume bottled water for the foreseeable future because the town’s wells have too much salt in them. Five-gallon water jugs in hallways are accessible to all.

McMorran said open communication among teacher, student and family is always a win-win.

“We know that everywhere the relationship between the teacher, the student, and the family is strong and open in communications, the students benefit,” he said.

In that regard, McMorran encourages parents to use email to communicate early and often — but briefly — with their children’s teachers.

“Shorter emails tend to get quicker responses,” he said.

Also, he said not to rush a child’s development from one stage to the next.

“We try to stress being a child should be a happy, joyous experience, so don’t get so focused on the next phase in life that you grind away at the happiness of the current time,” he said.

Don’t start thinking about what will affect the college application process “when your kid is still in elementary school,” he added.

As the school year’s “180-day adventure begins again,” faculty and staff will be working “especially hard to engage students as young scholars who must add new learning to their current fund, but also as children who need warm, supportive environments,” McMorran said.

He said the teachers at all three schools have worked to better understand emotional intelligence and “how positive classroom climates contribute to academic achievement.”

Editor’s Note: Corrections made to spelling of Alissa Velazquez’s name, title for Coral Senes, and addition of Stephanie Simon to the list.