Sen. Tony Hwang goes bald for a cause

Sen. Tony Hwang had his hair shorn in the St. Baldrick’s “Team Teddy” event held at Osborn Hill School in Fairfield on March 16.

Originally organized by the local Cub Scouts, this event took on special significance when OHS third grader Teddy Gerber was diagnosed with sarcoma in November 2009. Pack leader Tim Kery offered to hold the 2010 event in Teddy’s honor, resulting in an incredible show of community support. Teddy, who had lost his hair from chemotherapy, was surrounded by newly-bald friends and family who looked just like him. Teddy’s cancer was rare and aggressive and did not respond to available treatments. He passed away in August 2010 at the age of nine. Since then, the annual Team Teddy event has raised more than $940,000.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the world’s largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Donations raised through St. Baldrick’s fundraisers like Team Teddy support the development of childhood cancer treatments that are as unique as every child. In Connecticut, St. Baldrick’s has funded research grants at both Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital, as well as provided stipends for Fellows and funding for infrastructure at both locations.

Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport.