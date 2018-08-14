Sales Tax Free Week starts Sunday

Just in time for back-to-school clothes shopping, Connecticut’s 18th annual Sales Tax Free Week — during which retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from sales and use tax — runs this year from Sunday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 25.

Connecticut shoppers are expected to benefit from approximately $4.8 million in sales and use tax savings during the state’s annual sales tax holiday.

“Sales Tax Free Week has become an anticipated tradition in Connecticut, offering savings on a variety of clothing and footwear purchases at a time of year when families do their back-to-school shopping,” said Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) Commissioner Scott Jackson. “Sales Tax Free Week is a great platform to promote Connecticut’s retail sector, and an opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of savings and incentives.”

Connecticut’s one-week sales and use tax holiday applies to each eligible item of clothing or footwear sold for less than $100, regardless of how many items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

Connecticut retailers traditionally offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during Sales Tax Free Week, resulting in even more savings.Tax is calculated on the final sales price of an item, after all reductions and coupons are applied. Items that cost $100 or more are subject to sales and use tax for the entire price of that item.

For more information visit the DRS home page at ct.gov/DRS and look for CT Sales Tax Free Week button.