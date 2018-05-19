Republicans endorse Adam Dunsby for re-election

Area Republicans unanimously endorsed Adam Dunsby as their candidate for the 135th District House seat on Wednesday evening at the party convention held in Easton.



“It’s an honor to serve as your state representative and I am grateful for your support,” Dunsby told residents gathered for the party convention. “This election is about getting Connecticut’s fiscal house in order so that workers and businesses will want to stay and come to our state. We need pro-growth policies such as lower taxes and less regulation. And we need to borrow less and have employee compensation that mirrors the private sector.”

The 135th district encompasses Easton, Weston and most of Redding.

Dunsby has served as Easton’s First Selectman since 2013. He has been active in public service in Easton since shortly after moving to town in 2002; first as a member of Easton’s Conservation Commission and later as an elected member of the Easton Board of Education.