Region 9 Board of Education approves SRO at Barlow

The Region 9 Board of Education has unanimously passed a motion in favor of the implementation of a school resource officer (SRO) for the 2018-19 school year. Funding options for the SRO will be determined at a later date.

At the Region 9 Board of Education Budget Workshop on Thursday, March 1, Chairperson Vance Hancock announced that he had spoken with Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, who has arranged for a police officer to be on duty at Barlow starting immediately, according to School Superintendent Tom McMorran.

While the Board of Education has approved getting an SRO, “the position isn’t actually approved until the budget containing it passes,” said Region 9 Board of Education member Gwen Denny.

In response to the news, Redding parent Victoria Eastus, who has two children at Barlow and two who are Barlow graduates, said she thinks the addition of an SRO is “a great start.”

Eastus said however, that she believes parents, staff, and students need to stand up and say something when they have any concerns regarding someone’s behavior or habits.

“We are all in this together and as such, we need to stand together. No one needs an automatic rifle unless they are on the battlefield. Period. But I also believe that guns don’t kill — people do,” Eastus said. “We need to get to the source. Family, community, mental health support and so much more is a start.”

A post on the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition Parent Committee Facebook page said, “A huge thank you to all of the parents who came out in force Tuesday night to let their voices be heard.”

Within one hour of the news being announced on the Facebook page, the post had already been shared nine times and liked by 45 people.

The topic of getting an SRO was addressed at Tuesday night’s Community Conversation at Joel Barlow High School.

School resource officers (SROs) are sworn police officers who have been trained to work in a school setting. They carry weapons and have the authority to make arrests. They also engage in mentoring students. Currently, Barlow doesn’t have an SRO but instead has several security guards on staff.