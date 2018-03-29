Redding teacher to speak at Women’s Center gala

Michelle Pranger, a resident of Newtown and a teacher in Redding, will be the featured speaker at the annual gala of the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury on Friday, April 6.

Pranger is the author of A Child’s Voice: One Girl’s Journey to Discover Her Voice and Be Heard, a powerful story of survival of childhood abuse. The book may be purchased prior to the event at michellesinspiration.com. Books will also be available for purchase at the event.

With a background as an elementary school and special education teacher, Pranger honed her skills as a compassionate advocate for those struggling through hardship and trauma. She is currently a teacher at John Read Middle School in Redding.

To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, to donate an auction item, or for more information about the event, contact Kelly Parker, special events manager, at 203-731-5200 or [email protected]