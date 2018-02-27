Redding students make honor roll at Immaculate High School in Danbury

Immaculate High School in Danbury recently held a special Honors Mass to celebrate students who earned honors status for the 2017-18 first semester.

Among those receiving honors were eight students from Redding:

Colby Bellone and Natalie Dudas received Distinguished Honors for having a 4.3 minimum GPA with no grade below a C and no incomplete work.

Aleksandra Box and Jiajian Liu received High Honors for having a 3.9 minimum GPA with no incomplete work.

Matthew Pizzo, James Nogueira, Benjamin Fletcher, and John Stevenson received Honors for having a 3.5 minimum GPA with no incomplete work.