Redding students create Little Free Library

Outside the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Road stands a two-foot by two-foot box in the shape of a castle. It’s painted purple and royal blue.

The box is the town’s new Little Free Library.

The nonprofit organization, Little Free Library, provides people with instructions and tips on how to build a little library.

The little library gives people of all ages the opportunity to borrow a book to read at their own time. When borrowers are finished, they may return the book and take another. Or, they may donate their own books to the library. It works on the honor system.

The goal of the little library is to promote literacy and a love of reading.

There are more than 70,000 Little Free Libraries in existence around the world, according to the Little Free Library website.

Second-grade students at Redding Elementary School thought of the idea for the library last year, and worked to make it happen.

Recently, the same group of children, who are now in third grade, walked to the community center from their school to paint the library.

The Little Free Library is mounted on a 4-foot by 4-foot post, and is made from PVC, which is weather-resistant and won’t rot.

MacKenzie Moreau, 9, said she likes that everyone is “working together” to make the “best” Little Free Library.

“I hope people come to it and take care of it so it turns out to be great,” MacKenzie said.

She said her favorite books are “fiction and chapter books.”

Eight-year-old Allessandra Costello said the library is “cool,” because “you don’t need to go to the [public] library to check out a book. You can just grab a book and return it.”

Henry Morris, 9, said he likes that the library is a way to help children whose families might not be able to afford to buy books.

“Some people don’t have enough money and they might want to read, so they can get books here,” Henry said.

Cole Johnson, 9, said it’s good that people who use the library don’t have to return the same book they borrowed.

“They can return another book,” said Cole, adding he likes books about sports and cars. “It’s a trade system.”

Kurt Nelson, 9, said if people no longer like a book, “Someone else may like it, so you can bring it to the little library.”

Kurt said his favorite author is Winter Morgan, an author of gaming books.

Nine-year-old Madelyn Tulloch said the library is a good idea since “people can get bored of their books.”

“I’m getting bored of the younger children’s books in my house, like A-B-C books,” Madelyn said.

To spread the word about the little library, the students are creating signs and hanging them around their school.

How it all began

According to Toni D’Agostino, an early intervention specialist at Redding Elementary School, Giving Jars were donated to each classroom last year after the school held its schoolwide reading program, One Book, One School.

The jars were used by the students to collect money to give to a charity or cause.

“Each classroom got a giving jar and the kids decided what they would do to promote something,” said D’Agostino, of Redding.

Kelly Blessey’s second grade class chose to raise money for a Little Free Library.

Students were given the opportunity to design the shape of their library.

“We got to create the designs individually and then we worked in small groups or partnerships,” Blessey said. “The design with the strongest vote was chosen.”

Designs included a book theme, a mouse theme, a castle theme, and a sports theme.

To raise money for the library, students performed household chores and did good deeds for their family and loved ones.

“They made their bed, cleaned up, put their clothes away, ate their vegetables, and used their allowance money towards the free little library,” D’Agostino said. “They brought the money into school and put it into the Giving Jar.”

With the money that was raised, D’agostino purchased books to be used in the library.

Members of the community supported the project as well.

The project also had to be approved by the town.

“First Selectman Julia Pemberton came to our school last year and the kids presented their plan to her,” D’Agostino said. “They presented their argument, their design and their idea, and she took that information and presented it to the Board of Selectmen.”

When deciding where the little library should be built, the children wanted it to be in close proximity to the soccer fields.

There are many times they have to watch their older siblings play a sport and they want to have something to read, according to D’Agostino.

“It’s nice to see the dedication and commitment of our staff members in carrying out a plan that involves our children,” Redding Elementary School Principal Natalie Hammond said.