Redding school board reviews special education spending

Redding Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hoffman said he is concerned about the trajectory of the cost of providing special education to Redding children.

According to Hoffman, although fewer Redding students are expected to receive special education services in the 2018-19 school year, the cost of special education spending is expected to increase.

Special education spending will be increasing by about $746,000. However, the number of students receiving special education services is expected to drop from 138 to 133.

After making calculations over a three-year period, Hoffman said, the cost of special education is predicted to make up 77% of the increase in total education costs in the budget — which is quite a lot, he emphasized.

“I am imagining what it would look like if special education continues to increase at the same rate as it is now — 21.5% per year,” Hoffman said.

He explained this would mean an increase of $1,294,000 for the school year 2019-20 and an increase of $1,573,000 for 2020-21.

“At that rate, we go from around $5,261,000 [as it is currently] to 8,887,000 in three years,” he said. “We are working on a one-year budget here, but I am looking further ahead and am a bit alarmed at the trend. Special education is the wild card in the budget — it’s very difficult to predict long-term.”

Hoffman said he attributes the discrepancy in the amount of spending on special education to the level of services students are receiving today compared with past years.

“The question of why special education costs are increasing when the number of students is the same or lower is the really interesting one,” he said. “I believe the answer is that the special education students we are serving today are different than just a few years ago. There has been a big increase in the need for behavioral services and support — especially one-on-one style support.”

According to school Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran, it is important to recognize that Redding does not yet have a finalized budget for next year — so everything is still in the preliminary stages.

“We will be finding savings and separating essentials we need from elements of the budget that are currently built in but we can defer or do without,” he said. “It is this deliberative, thoughtful process that will lead us from the starting point to the final request the Board of Education takes to the Board of Finance.”

“People have asked for greater transparency in the process, and I think showing the deliberations from the start to the finalized proposal is an attempt to do just that,” McMorran added.

Redding resident Gwen Denny, who is a parent of a child who receives special education services, said she is not concerned right now with the numbers.

“As a former Redding Board of Education member and a current Region 9 Board of Education member, I do know that [special education] is the least predictable and most variable part of the budget. Our rate of identification is in the 13% range, which is about average, but need can vary greatly by child, and students moving in or out of district and current students being identified during the school year can drastically impact costs during a given year,” she said.

Student privacy limits the amount of detail the administration can share with the board or the public, but there are many reasons why the budget could fluctuate from year to year, she explained.

Denny said she is pleased with the progress Redding has made in special services over the past few years.

“New leadership should continue this trend, which will help both students receiving services and our community as a whole,” she said.

“We are fortunate to live in a town that values all of our children, and I have confidence that our administrators and board will make sure that we continue to address the needs of all of our students,” Denny added.

Special education classifications

Once students have been referred to special education, they receive a comprehensive assessment.

“If a student is determined to have a qualifying special need, then a team is convened to develop an Individualized Education Program (IEP),” McMorran said. “The law says all such students must receive Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE).”

Special education classifications on an IEP include autism, deafness, blindness, developmental delays, and emotional disturbances as well as intellectual and learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, and speech or language impairment.

McMorran explained that in recent years, the percentage of students who qualify for special education services has been inching up. “I attribute this to improved assessments that are better able to allow accurate identification, as well as to better understanding of the value of early intervention,” he said.

Growing number of children with autism

There is an increased number of children with autism, according to Vanessa Visners, special education supervisor for Easton and Redding, at a recent Redding Board of Education budget workshop.

Visners said this is because there is more knowledge about autism today than in the past.

“Autism wasn’t recognized as a disaibility until relatively recently. With the increased dissemination of knowledge of what autism is, more and more students are being diagnosed with autism,” Visners said. “Now knowing that there’s a huge spectrum, students are being identified with autism that typically before may have just been considered a little quirky.”

Identification rates for students needing special services will vary depending on the students in a particular school, but local rates can be compared to those in the state of Connecticut. “This is one way for us to determine if we have met our legal obligation to identify every eligible child,” McMorran said.

“As you can see, our rate was in the mid- to high-12% range, but this year, we are more in line with findings across the state,” McMorran said, referring to the chart.

McMorran added that there is no law that says Redding’s prevalence rate has to mirror that of the state. “Rather, any particular district’s numbers will vary above and below that average.”

McMorran said another factor to consider in determining eligibility is the complexity of a particular student’s needs. “Most students with IEPs are completely integrated in the general education program. They might receive modified texts, for example, using larger fonts, or they might receive support a few times a week,” he said.

He said other students might have more complex programs, some of which can be provided only at a school out of district. “So, although the total number of students might not change much, the cost of providing a free appropriate public education can vary.”

In regard to preschool-age children, McMorran said there have been increases — both in Redding and across Connecticut — of services being provided to 3- and 4-year-olds.

“This is part of the district’s legal obligation,” he said. “It is important to note, however, that a student who receives intervention at these very early years is likely to be able to enjoy a better experience as a student and perhaps be exited from special education earlier in his or her journey through school. Although some disabilities will persist over some people’s lives, there are many students whose need for services diminishes as they grow.”