The Redding Fire Department was called to a fire this morning around 8:30 a.m. on Pocahontas Road. According to initial reports, the fire broke out on a detached garage at the residence.

Engines and tankers from all three Redding fire stations responded to the call along with assistance from Easton and Bethel.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the interior of the house, according to a Redding volunteer firefighter.

There were no injuries.