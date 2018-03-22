Redding police report Publishers Clearing House scam

On Thursday, March 15, there was a reported larceny of an 82-year-old male who lives at Meadow Ridge retirement community in Redding.

The offender called the victim and claimed he was from Publishers Clearing House. He told the victim he had won the grand prize sweepstakes.

The offender told the victim that in order to collect, he had to send three checks in the amount of $9,000 each. The victim sent three, and two were able to be canceled before being cashed, but the third was cashed.

According to police, this is the first complaint of this nature.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Officer Ryan Alcott at the Redding Police Department at 203-938-3400.