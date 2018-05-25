Redding Memorial Day Parade 2018

Redding’s Memorial Day Parade will be held on Saturday, May 26, rain or shine.

As in past years, formation will take place at the Redding Elementary School Memorial Auditorium, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony will begin promptly at noon with parade step-off at 12:15 p.m.

The parade will proceed to the Redding Green, for flag-raising and flower-placing ceremonies at the Memorial Stone and festivities should conclude by 1 p.m.

Historically, the Redding tradition has been for public officials to march in the parade. Family members and friends are welcomed to participate as spectators anywhere along the route. People are encouraged to dress for the occasion and bring a banner or flag.