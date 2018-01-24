Redding man had bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia in car

A Redding man was discovered to have multiple bags of heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia, in his car when he was stopped by Newtown Police responding to a report of an erratic driver.

Michael Paradise, 32, of Lonetown Road in West Redding, was arrested and charged with possession of a narcotic and drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain a lane and other charges around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Newtown Police Department said they received a 911 call reporting a silver GMC Blazer swerving across all three lanes of travel on I-84. The caller told police the SUV drove into Newtown, and on Wasserman Way almost hit a vehicle head-on, came to a dead stop in the middle of Wasserman Way, then continued westbound. The Blazer then made a right turn onto Queen Street and stopped on the side of the road, police said.

Police at the scene reported that Paradise failed field tests for DUI. When officers searched his vehicle, they reportedly discovered multiple bags of heroin, as well as paraphernalia, according to the police report.

Paradise is due at state Superior Court in Danbury Tuesday, Feb. 6.