Redding man creates movement to reduce police staffing

Come Monday evening, Feb 12, Redding resident Wolf Boehme will be armed and ready.

He’ll be armed with a petition calling for reductions to police staffing, and ready to present the signatures he acquired on it to the Redding Board of Selectmen at its monthly meeting.

As opposed to the current police force in Redding, “To meet our town’s needs, I call for a police force of 10 officers and a supervisor,” Boehme said.

Since December, Boehme, who has lived in Redding since 2000, has been very vocal around town in regard to his opinion that the Police Department is overstaffed.

He has submitted multiple Letters to the Editor of the Redding Pilot stating his case.

His petition, which can be found by searching “Redding Police” at change.org, contains about 96 signatures — and is gathering more daily.

“It’s been incredible. I never thought I would get to this level,” said Boehme, who is a partner at a software company.

Redding Police staff

Currently, the Redding Police Department includes one chief; one captain; four patrol supervisors; nine patrol officers; one detective; a year round, full-time school resource officer; a part-time school safety officer who only works while school is in session; one animal control officer; one communications supervisor; four full-time dispatchers; two part-time dispatchers; one special officer, and nine auxiliary officers.

On his petition, Boehme suggests three alternatives for changes in the current police force. All of these involve an officer with access to back-up, which he said has been a concern at prior Board of Selectmen meetings.

2 town police officers on duty on all shifts.

1 town police officer on duty supported by a resident state trooper or an officer from a neighboring town based on a mutual aid agreement or shared services model.

Converting to using the Connecticut Resident State Trooper program.

Under a resident state trooper program, municipalities contract with the state police for the services for one or more state troopers to conduct policing in a town or to manage local officers.

According to Redding police Captain Mark O’Donnell, a resident state trooper costs from $191,000 to $200,000.

Currently, municipalities must reimburse the state for 85% of the cost of a state trooper. These costs are all-inclusive including salary, benefits, uniform, training and dispatch services.

Boehme’s petition received strong reaction from local residents including Kimberly O’Connor, who agreed with him and wrote, “We are a Chevrolet town with a Rolls Royce Police Department.”

Ben Anderson, another resident, wrote: “I believe our money could be better spent serving our community with more activities at the community center.”

Boehme said his goal is to get 100 signatures on the petition.

“I believe for a town as small as Redding, at 100 we have a voice that can’t be stifled,” he said.

He plans on contacting everyone who signed the petition and request they show up at the meeting.

He said he feels his petition “has hit a nerve in the hearts and minds of Redding voters, that for many has been lingering beneath the surface.”

By the end of the meeting, Boehme said he hopes “members of the board will look us in the eye and say we hear your pain and we are listening and we are going to look at this hard.”

Aside from the petition, Boehme created a Facebook page called A Better Redding CT. The page has about 85 members.

“A Better Redding is a loosely affiliated group of people in this town currently led by me who are concerned about the level of taxation and how our tax dollars are being spent,” he said.

“I resisted desperately to joining Facebook but I knew that if I was going to start a movement in the modern age, I would have to break down and set one up,” he added.

There was mixed reaction to Boehme’s views on his Facebook page. One resident, Sean Morris, wrote: “Before you go all out on this, you need way more facts. State police require towns to pay for everything now including the officer’s overtime and vehicle, etc. These costs are over $190,000 for a resident trooper. You will lose one quarter to half of your current police force if this was ever to happen. Then the Redding Police Department will turn into a revolving door where we pay for the academy to certify them and they are gone within four years.”

At the Jan. 22 Board of Selectmen meeting, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said she doesn’t think the idea of a state trooper program — which was in existence in Redding until 2002 – is a good one.

“Going back to a state trooper program doesn’t seem to be viable or necessarily something we would recommend based on the service level that we had then and the service level we have now,” she said.

Pemberton said she will be making a presentation at a public hearing in March — on a date that has yet to be determined — that includes an analysis of police services in Redding.

“I’ve spoken with many residents in town who were here under the state trooper program, and we are very much in favor of the move to an independent police department in Redding,” she said.

Pemberton added she has also heard from people over the years who are concerned with the growth and cost of the department, and the number of police, “but I think a thorough analysis is required to determine what is necessary to ensure the public safety of citizens in Redding.”

“It ultimately comes down to service — the kind of services residents can expect under an organized department is far different from the service we would receive under a state trooper program,” she said. “So, ultimately it will be up to the public in terms of what they want to pay for.”

Pemberton added that at the March presentation, “We will include statistics, an analysis of what we had, and quite possibly what we could expect in the future if we were switch to a state trooper program.”

Boehme said he realizes most people are resistant to change.

“Change is very hard and it’s much easier for elected officials to keep doing what they have been doing for a long time,” he said. “I’m going up against the establishment. I don’t think our elected officials realize the level of frustration on the part of the voters with the current staffing level.”

