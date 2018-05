The Redding Land Trust held a trail dedication and hike on Sunday, April 22, at the Stephenson Preserve in Bethel.

Gordon Loery, co-president of the trust, gave the presentation and led the walk.

Loery designed and installed the trail with the assistance of Stuart Green of the Redding Conservation Commission and Redding Trail Tenders. Loery and Josh Adams of Bethel Land Trust constructed a new kiosk.