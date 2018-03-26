Redding Historical Society holds Mother-Daughter-Doll Tea

A Mother-Daughter-Doll Afternoon Tea will take place on Sunday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lonetown Farm Museum in Redding.

The Redding Historical Society will host this event for little girls, ages 4 and over, accompanied by an adult. All girls are encouraged to “dress up” and bring a favorite doll or stuffed animal to the tea. (Seating includes one doll only.) Prior to the tea, girls are invited to participate in craft-making in the red barn located to the rear of the farmhouse.

One of the goals of having the tea party is to introduce the young girls and their mothers, grandmothers, or aunts to the historical house, which was originally the home of Esther Bartlett, granddaughter of John Read, and her husband, Daniel Bartlett, who were married in 1778. The tea is also a fund-raiser for the maintenance of the farmhouse.

Space is limited, and reservations are required. Prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Payment must be made at the time of reservation. Registration forms are available at the Redding Elementary School office and Mark Twain Library. Reservations with payment will be accepted through April 30.