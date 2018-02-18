Redding family thankful to Ridgefield police for helping them in snow

A Redding couple is very thankful to Ridgefield police for coming to their rescue during Saturday night’s snowstorm.

Joe and Emily Hooke were headed home from having dinner in Ridgefield on Saturday night, Feb. 17, at about 8:15 p.m., when their car got stuck in the snow.

They were at the point where Great Pond Road in Ridgefield and Picketts Ridge Road in Redding converge, according to Emily Hooke.

“The snow had accumulated a lot faster than what we expected,” she said.

“The road has a series of three hills. We got up the first one and the second one we couldn’t get up,” she said. “My Joe tried to put his car into low gear. Our car (an Acadia) doesn’t have four-wheel drive.”

Joe Hooke was able to due a three point turn.

“His biggest fear was that a car would be coming down the hill and not be able to stop, and plow into us,” she said.

“We got back to Route 7 and tried to figure out what place would be safe to leave our car for the night,” Hooke said.

They parked at the Children’s Academy on Route 7 and then called Ridgefield police to make sure their car wouldn’t get towed. They also asked police if an officer could drive them home.

“We were back in our house in 15 minutes,” Hooke said. “They were very quick to respond. The officer was very kind.”

Plowing out from the storm

Redding resident Nancy Cavillones’ son Micah, 4, was helping clean off his family’s car on Sunday morning.

Redding received about four inches of snow on Saturday.

“He shoveled for approximately one second. He lasted longer on the car but not that much longer,” Cavillones chuckled.

Cavillones said, however, that the day is bright and sunny and the roads are clear.

“The roads look good,” she said. “There are cars going up and down my street.”

“Redding is pretty good about treating our roads,” Cavillones added.

“It’s a real bluebird day.”