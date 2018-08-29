Redding DTC elects Mike D’Agostino as chairman

The Redding Democratic Town Committee voted to elect Mike D’Agostino its chairman at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Aug. 16. D’Agostino most recently served as vice chair and chair of the elections committee, and takes over the leadership role from Dan Barrett.

Barrett said, “I am pleased that Mike D’Agostino was elected to replace me as chair. Mike has extensive experience with politics, and town and school government, is a tireless worker and a longtime Redding resident, and is very familiar with the local issues that affect our lives on a day-to-day basis. The DTC and the Democratic Party are in good hands with him at the helm.”

Barrett announced his resignation as chair of the committee in July due to his taking on new leadership roles at Western Connecticut State University, where he is a professor in the psychology department.