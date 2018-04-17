Redding DTC backs Allie-Brennan for state representative

The Redding Democratic Town Committee voted unanimously to officially endorse Raghib Allie-Brennan for state representative, District 2, at a recent meeting in anticipation of the upcoming party conventions.

Allie-Brennan ran as the Democratic candidate for the district in 2016 in a close race, garnering 49% of the total vote in what has been generally considered a Republican stronghold. The 2nd District encompasses parts of Redding, Danbury and Newtown and all of Bethel. Will Duff, a Republican from Bethel, currently holds the seat.

“The DTC is excited that Raghib decided to run again for state representative in the 2nd Assembly District,” said DTC Chairman Dan Barrett. “Raghib is smart, hardworking, and energetic, and has the forward-looking ideas, practical solutions, and values that are right for Connecticut and right for this district. I am very pleased that our DTC overwhelmingly, and with great enthusiasm, endorsed Raghib.”

Allie-Brennan said he is running with three goals: to support small businesses and help fix the state’s budget crisis; to stand up for public education; and to invest in Connecticut’s green energy future. More information may be found at Raghibforct.com.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of the Redding Democratic Town Committee,” said Allie-Brennan. “Thank you, Chairman Barrett and the committee members, for your support. I will work tirelessly to ensure Redding and the entire 2nd District has a seat at the table in our state legislature, and I’m happy to have you in my corner as we wage this battle.”