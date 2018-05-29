Redding Charity Golf Outing is June 18

The Redding First Church of Christ, Congregational, is holding its annual Charity Golf Outing fundraiser on Monday, June 18, at the Redding Country Club. Members of the public are invited to enjoy this event while helping worthwhile charities. Non-golfers are invited to help the community by being a sponsor, making a silent auction or raffle prize donation or coming to lunch or dinner for a reasonable cost.

Entry to the outing includes a full round of golf with cart at the private club, full use of the club’s driving range and putting green, barbecue lunch, 18 holes on the club’s course, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and a full sit-down dinner. In addition to the golf, the event will feature on-course contests, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Golfers will also receive a thank you gift bag.

The day begins at 11:30 a.m. with registration and a buffet lunch, (complete with soft drinks and beer). Shotgun start is 1 p.m. with a “scramble” format and prizes for winners, “longest drive” and “closest to the pin” contests.

The cost of entry, including the full day’s events, is $225. Enrollment flyers and more information is available online at FCRgolf.com or by emailing Trevor Furrer at [email protected]