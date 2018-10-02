Redding Buddhist Center announces first Tibetan Cultural Festival

Do Ngak Kunphen Ling Tibetan Buddhist Center for Universal Peace (DNKL) will host its first annual Tibetan Cultural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 30 Putnam Park Road in Redding.

DNKL sees this as an opportunity to promote peace and improve life around the world by mingling Tibetan traditions with the American counterparts of their adopted home.

It all began when one of the Tibetan residents suggested DNKL could prepare food to forge a stronger bond with its community. When monks and dharma center members began to offer additional suggestions — music, dance, painting, woodcarving, and other arts and crafts — the initiative developed into a full-fledged festival and fund-raising effort.

“Many Americans don’t know what life is like in Tibet and have only a popular conception of what Tibetan Buddhism is,” said Geshe Lobsang Dhargey, resident teacher at DNKL. “We see this as an opportunity to share stories and traditions from our homeland, to preserve a language and culture at risk, and to encourage empathy and understanding in everyday life.”

The day’s events are set to include a guest speaker, a number of arts demonstrations, and a variety of products available for purchase. Some items on the itinerary are scheduled, while others will continue throughout the course of the festival.

At 11 a.m., upon entry, guests will be greeted with Tibetan tea and sweet rice.

At 1 p.m., the monks will conduct a Prayer Flag Ceremony, offering a blessing and prayers before spreading barley to sow good fortune.

At 2 p.m., guest speaker Lobsang Nyandak, an exiled Tibetan minister, former representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and president of the Tibet Fund, will deliver a lecture emphasizing dialogue, bridge-building, “and the Middle Way as a path to peace” in his homeland.

At 2:50 p.m., a group of young musicians and performers will present both traditional and contemporary Tibetan music and dancing. Dance lessons are free to any attendees interested in participating.

Throughout the afternoon, traditional food including steamed and fried momos (meat or vegetarian dumplings served with hot sauce), noodles, and vegetables seasoned and cooked Tibetan-style will be available for purchase. Likewise, vendors will offer attendees the chance to buy handcrafted wares include Tibetan prayer flags, scarves, shawls, wool blankets, singing bowls, hats, t-shirts, jewelry, and other customary products. While parents immerse themselves in Tibetan culture, children can participate in age-appropriate activities across DNKL’s 99-acre estate.

There will also be a Tibetan herb specialist, traditional woodworker, and Thangka artist Jampa Tsondue who will exhibit a collection of his work.

At 4 p.m., the festival will conclude with a final dedication and thank-you ceremony. All proceeds from the festival directly sustain DNKL. DNKL’s financial resources also support educational programs for Tibetan youth and adults in exile. Admission is set at $10 per person. Visit bit.ly/DNKLfestival, to purchase tickets and learn more about the event. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 21, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.