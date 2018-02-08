Redding artist pays homage to everyday people

Whether it’s a bump on the nose, wrinkles under the eyes, or extra girth around the middle, every human being has imperfections.

Redding artist George Zipparo said he enjoys painting everyday people — flaws and all.

Over two dozen of Zipparo’s oil paintings — most of which are of average people — are on display at Danbury’s Escape to the Arts through Friday, April 13. Admission is free and viewing is accessible during the hours Escape to the Arts is open, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The paintings are being exhibited through the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut’s multi-site series of visual art shows called Accessible Art.

“I like to paint real people,” said Zipparo, 76, who has lived in Redding for 17 years and is originally from the Bronx, N.Y. “A lot of these people wouldn’t normally have a portrait done of them.”

He added it has always been “part of a challenge to draw the human figure. I like ordinary people. I like the character of them.”

After Zipparo finishes his paintings, he gives many of them away to the people he draws, as gifts.

He said he prefers taking candid shots and drawing off the photos. “I’m able to capture a person’s character by observing.”

One of Zapparo’s paintings he said he feels a special connection to is of a man named Benny Goldberg, who was a messenger when Zapparo worked as an art director in Manhattan in the late 1970s.

“Benny would always sit and chat with me. I knew him for about four years. What intrigued me about him was that he was an elderly man working to support himself, and that he had a lot of character,” Zipparo said. “He was such a humble fellow that I wanted to honor him in a painting. He was a man off the street, and I wanted to make this ordinary guy majestic.”

Back in those days, when Zipparo lived in Manhattan, while walking to and from work, he said, he would make sure to have his camera handy — ready to photograph interesting people who caught his eye.

On one occasion at the end of a workday, he walked past a group of women clustered together, waiting for the bus.

They were of varying ages and appeared as if they had a wide assortment of jobs. He took their photo, which later became a painting he named Homage to the Common Person.

In another painting, he drew friends with whom he grew up in the Bronx. He reunited with them after not seeing them for about 45 years.

“Vinny, Vinny and Bob — these were teenage friends of mine from the old neighborhood. I lost contact with them and one of them contacted me through the Internet,” Zipparo said. “We all met up one day in Piermont, N.Y., and I took pictures of them with the Hudson River in the background.”

Zipparo named the painting “Posing for a Picture.”

Getting started in art

“My art career began all because of my guidance counselor,” Zapparo chuckled.

When he was in eighth grade, he said, he was giving his mother a hard time. “She complained to my guidance counselor about me. At this time, my younger brother’s teacher wanted to decorate her classroom and she asked her students to bring in drawings,” he said. “When he brought my drawings in, some got hung up my guidance counselor, who also happened to be an art teacher. When she saw my drawings, she told my mother I had talent and I should test for the School of Art and Design in Manhattan.”

Zipparo passed the test and went to the school. Upon graduation, he attended New York City Community College in Brooklyn, which no longer exists. He also took classes at the New School and the School of Visual Arts, which are both in Manhattan.

He studied art under the late Isaac Soyer at the Art Students League in Manhattan. Soyer was a famous painter known for his portrayal of working-class people of New York City.

Over the years, Zipparo has shown his art in many venues, including the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan, the Salmagundi Club in Manhattan, and the Mark Twain Library in Redding.

He said he is sometimes still amazed at how far he has come. “I was surprised I could ever do this. Not in a million years would I ever think this.”

He added that even at his age, there are still new things to learn about in art. “I’m always trying to get better,” he said.

For more information on Zipparo, visit georgezipparo.com. Escape to the Arts is at 293 Main Street, Danbury, 203-794-1413.