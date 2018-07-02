Real estate and personal property taxes due in Weston

The Weston Tax Collector has issued the following notice about taxes.

The first installment of Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2017 is due and payable on July 1, 2018.

Failure to pay by August 1, 2018 will result in a late payment with interest of 1-1/2% per month starting with the July 1st due date per State Statute 12-145. The minimum interest charge is $2.00.

If you no longer have the vehicle, you must present proof to the Tax Assessor (203- 222- 2606). Please see your bill for more information.

If you did not receive a tax bill, please contact the Tax Collector at 203-222-2696. You can also check the amount and pay online for a fee at www.westonct.gov. If you would like to receive email reminders please sign up at the website with your email. You will receive three emails during tax collection months. Failure to receive a tax bill does not excuse the taxpayer from tax and delinquent interest (C.G.S.12-130).