Rain puts no damper on Easton farm tour

Despite the relentless rain, 15 farms opened their gates Saturday, Aug. 11, and several hundred visitors passed through Samuel Staples Elementary School for maps to take the 10th Anniversary Citizens for Easton Tour.

The purpose of the event was for visitors to see working farms, learn tips from farmers, interact with animals, and sample tasty treats — such as honey, corn, tomatoes, herbs and meats.

Under tents set up by the school’s pavilion, about a dozen members of nonprofits including Citizens for Easton, the Historical Society of Easton, Master Gardeners and the Easton Garden Club distributed information on the town’s agricultural highlights and farming past.

Gardeners gave out sunflower plants, and samples of cucumber water were offered to visitors before they began the tour.

Participants included beekeeping and equestrian farms in addition to local vegetable, herb, dairy and tree farms. There were stops at the Adams School House and the Bradley Hubbell Barn.

“The farmers all have food samples. You will definitely be eating,” said CFE’s Jane Paley, telling a visitor about the day’s activities.

Margaret Brady, 16, and her friend, Emma Gold, 16, greeted about five families early in the day at Shaggy Coos Farm, inside a barn where they tended to five Holstein cattle for milking.

“I love all their unique personalities. They’re like big dogs,” said Margaret, speaking about the cows.

Her family owns the farm, which is located close to Samuel Staples, so many visitors made this their first stop on the tour.

Dairy products are part of a wide array of items sold in the farm’s store.

The farm also raises beef cattle, and turkeys, pigs, and chickens, and also boards horses.

Margaret’s father, Tim Brady, said there are over 800 acres of working farms in Easton. Shaggy Coos uses 11 of its acres for farming. The beef cattle are pastured at an offsite location in Litchfield, he said.

Tim Brady didn’t start out as a farmer. He’s from Hartford. He spent nine years on active duty in the U.S Army and “a couple of decades in risk management,” then worked as an insurance broker before the family put their full-time efforts into farming, he said.

“This was our part-time interest. It evolved into a passion. Every year, we do one more thing,” he continued.

During the tour, Shaggy Coos Farm debuted its new “protein” products to sell. Salmon and scallop samples were offered with beef and kielbasa.

“The fish is something new we’re trying out,” Tim Brady said.

Tim’s wife Bernadette Brady, a former special education teacher from Ozone Park, N.Y., said the joy of farming is the animals. “They are stoic. They have a way of calming you down by just looking at them.”

A live band performance among other activities had to be cancelled for safety reasons because of the rainy weather, Paley said.

However, many people still came on the tour, Paley said. “Rain does not dampen the affection Easton has for its farmers.”