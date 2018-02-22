Property transfers for Easton, Redding, Weston

The following is a list of property transfers for the month of January for Easton, Redding and Weston.

Easton

39 Fairview Avenue, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kenneth L. McCoy, $405,100.

26 Elm Drive, Richard A. and Janie L. Muir to Richard J. Adams and Debrah Farentino, $668,000.

36 Rocky Ridge Road, Bank of America, et al., to 36 Rocky Ridge Road LLC, $320,000.

100 Ferndale Drive, Harold and Linda Shaw to Christopher Sznopek, $595,000.

48 Reilly Road, Eleanor M. Baldyga to Leann Skalkos, $1.00.

48 Reilly Road, Leann Skalkos to Barrett L. Christie and Loria Elliott, $550,000.

451 Judd Road, U.S. Bank Trustee, Bank of America, et al., to OREP VII LLC, $506,000.

441 Judd Road, Timothy E. and Mary K. O’Connor to Jason A. and Jolanta I. Coppola, $418,500.

20 Meadow Ridge Drive, John P. Jordan to RPL Real Estate LLC, $300,000.

5 April Drive, U.S. Bank National Association Trustee, et. al., to Dauti Construction LLC, $441,000.

260 Sport Hill Road, Joan S. Clark to Lauren Michelle Hartnett and Kevin Miles Bryant, $377,500.

Redding

1 Tunxis Trail, Estate of Aud Thiessen and Iwan Thiessen to Craig Cunningham, $490,000.

21 Wagon Wheel Road, James S. and Estelle Wilcox to Jonathan Robert and Samantha Cassidy Hale, $633,000.

40 Deer Hill Road, Douglas and Joanne C. Deakin to Ian and Pamela Graham, $498,744.

140 Old Redding Road, Estate of Mary Anne Guitar to Bryan R. Gregg, $175,000.

62 Old Stagecoach Road, John W. Eberle to Amanda Kristin Altman, $365,000.

440 Black Rock Tpk., Seven Group Holdings LLC to Paola Benitez, $450,000.

36 Chalburn Road, Steven E. Bosch and Mary Susan Robinson Bosch to Stephen J. Bartko III and Leslie Miller, $680,000.

18 Fox Run Road, Sally and Imogen Howe to Kent P. Friedman, $359,000.

Weston

387-401 Newtown Tpk., Morton Schindel Revocable Trust to Weston Woods One LLC, $1,066,650.

379 and 385 Newtown Tpk., Weston Woods Properties LLC to Weston Woods One LLC, $433,350.

22 Old Kings Highway, Christopher Byron Estate to Gillann A. Blunschi Napoleon, $537,500.

1 Old Field Lane, Diane Slovak to Robert Johnson, $720,000.

21 Davis Hill Road, John and Julie Cook to Robert Walker and Carleen Lyden, $570,000.

135 Steephill Road, Todd Morrison to Mark and Sarah Carmody, $830,000.

28 Timber Mill Road, Hy and Susan Pomerance to Kevin Kaye and Tamara Bock, $1,199,000.

5 Tiffany Lane, Asif A. Malik to CLC Asset Holdings LLC, $245,000.

12 Osborn Farm Road, Joan K. Sundlof Estate to Roman Sikora, $300,000.

85 Kettle Creek Road, Robert and Michele Stein to Robin Kunhardt, $440,000.

34 Georgetown Road, Corie Saumell to William Ramirez, $205,000.

43 Norfield Woods Road, Tony Yuen to Ian and Jennifer Forrest, $1,300,000.

27 Kettle Creek Road, Elizabeth Maglione Estate to Roseann and Sergio Rizzo, $520,000.