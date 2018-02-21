Police Log: Phone scams, theft from motor vehicle

Redding

Phone Scam

A New Fairfield resident reported receiving a phone call from the Redding police. The caller said the Redding Police Department was soliciting donations.

The phone number of the person who called is 203-405-2958. Whitepages.com has a record of the phone number being a scam with 21 reports of fraud calls. There were 175 calls from this number and 104 searches on it. When police called the number, an answering machine picked up.

Redding police are warning the public to be aware of this scam. Those who receive calls from anyone stating they are collecting for the Redding Police Department should call the police at 203-938-3400.

Easton

Coyote spotting

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, a caller said coyotes were coming close to her residence on Rock House Road. The caller was referred to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

PRAWN Arrest

Matthew Gromiller, 47, of Bayberry Lane, was picked up at his residence on Friday, Feb. 16, for two outstanding PRAWN (failure to appear) warrants. One was out of Bridgeport and the other was from Fairfield. He was placed under arrest without incident.

The Fairfield PRAWN warrant had a court-set bond of $175,000 and the Bridgeport PRAWN warrant had a court-set bond of $15,000. Gromiller was bonded out and given a court date of March 5 in Bridgeport.

Grants Scam

A resident reported receiving repeated calls since Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 202-827-5668 from someone claiming to be from the Federal Grants and Treasury Department. The caller stated the department had $9,000 for the resident to claim. The resident was then directed to phone number 440-459-0857, and then to 747-666-5104.

Theft from motor vehicle

On Sunday, Feb. 18, a resident of Easton Heights Lane reported that during the evening several of his vehicles were entered into, including one vehicle that was inside the garage. It is believed the offender entered through a rear side door that was unlocked.