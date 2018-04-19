Police Log for Weston, Redding, Easton

Weekly Police Log for the towns of Weston, Redding, and Easton.

Weston

Disorderly conduct, weapons

On March 30, Richard Phillips, 56, of Kettle Creek Road was arrested by Weston police and charged with disorderly conduct after police received a phone call from a person at Phillips’ home who said he had thrown a gun at her during an argument.

Police recovered an unloaded .22-caliber Ruger Mark IV pistol at the scene, along with a .22-caliber Remington rifle, an antique muzzleloader rifle, and ammunition in plain sight. The case is under investigation.

Car hit in parking lot

Uyenphohung Ho, an employee at Fairfield County Bank, 190 Weston Road, reported to police that her vehicle, a 2012 black Toyota Venza, had been struck in the bank lot by an unknown vehicle on April 2 while she was working.

A bank surveillance camera showed the rear bumper of a silver/light gray SUV colliding with the front bumper of the Toyota when the SUV was backing out of a parking spot. The suspect vehicle then drove away from the scene.

Dumping incident

A resident on River Road reported that a neighbor was dumping leaves, branches and logs on his property. He was advised to contact the town’s Planning and Zoning Department to resolve the issue.

Utility pole accident

Jose Tiago, 41, of Bradley Road faces charges following a motor vehicle accident. According to police, on April 1, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a downed utility pole blocking a portion of Bradley Road. Police say it was clear that a motor vehicle had impacted the pole, but no vehicle was on the scene.

At approximately 3 p.m. that same day, Tiago contacted Weston police and reported that he had been in an accident on Bradley Road that morning. He told police that while driving around a curve he swerved his vehicle to avoid hitting three deer. He said he thought he had collided with a tree and did not realize it was a utility pole. He said the driver’s side airbag deployed, which made him dizzy and confused after the accident. He then telephoned a friend, who arranged to have his vehicle towed from the scene.

Tiago was issued a summons for failure to drive in the proper lane and evading responsibility.

Redding

Driving while intoxicated

On April 15 at 11:29 p.m., an officer found a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road in the northbound shoulder on Route 53, near the Redding Roadhouse.

The operator, Weston resident Michelle Burr, 48, had her eyes closed. She was leaning back and appeared to be asleep. The lights were on in the vehicle and the vehicle was running.

It took her a few minutes to open up the window. The officer asked her what she was doing. She said she had been on the phone with her daughter. He observed her eyes were watery. He smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

He administered a standard field sobriety test, which she failed, and she was also found to have an elevated blood alcohol level. She was placed under arrest and her vehicle was towed. She was charged with operating under the influence. She was given a court date of April 27 and was released on a $50 cash bond.

Suspicious car

On April 9 at around 11:30 a.m., there was a report of a suspicious black van parked in front of a residence at Old Redding Road. When officers’ arrived, they found no such vehicle there.

Disturbance

On April 10 at around 11:30 p.m., there was a report of vehicles being driven on Fairview Farm road, with their occupants yelling out the windows. The area was checked and nothing was found.

Easton

Warrant arrest

On April 12, Charles Grace, 35, of Bridgeport, was arrested for violating a protective order arising from a domestic incident that occurred exactly one year prior to that date, April 12, 2017. At that time, he was arrested for home invasion, threatening, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief in the second degree. He is currently incarcerated after being found guilty from that incident.

He has been given a court date of April 25.

Burglarized car

On April 19, a resident on Fieldstone Drive reported the resident’s vehicle was rummaged through sometime during the night. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Coyote spotting

On April 10, a resident from Rosewood Drive called to report a large coyote walking through the resident’s back yard.

PRAWN arrest

On April 6, Dina Massey, 50, of Redding Road in Easton, voluntarily surrendered herself at the Easton Police Department for an active PRAWN warrant for failure to respond/infraction. The original charge was for an infraction for failure to comply with a dog ownership request in October 2017.

Massey was released on a $75 cash bond. She was given a court appearance date of April 19 at 9 a.m. at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Burglarized cars

On April 2, a resident on Sunset Road alerted the department that sometime overnight his vehicle had been rummaged through but nothing was taken.

On April 2, a caller reported both his vehicles were entered overnight. The caller stated that the only item taken was a cell phone charger.