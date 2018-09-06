Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston: Fraud, motor vehicle accident, disorderly conduct

Redding

Fraud

On Monday, Aug. 27, at about noon, a Redding Road resident reported that someone fraudulently accessed her Kohl’s credit card to purchase $82.30 worth of merchandise. The card was canceled. There was no monetary loss.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, at about 12:40 p.m., a resident came to the police department to report debit card fraud. There was a withdrawal of $47.84 to a Walmart in Hamden. The card was canceled. There was no monetary loss.

On Friday, Aug. 31, at about 11:20 a.m., a Rock House Road resident reported that someone attempted to open a credit card in her name with Bank of America. This matter is under investigation.

Well-being check

On Monday, Aug, 27, at about 6:40 p.m., a Mountain Road resident was sent to the hospital for an evaluation, as he needed crisis intervention.

Vandalism

On Monday, Aug. 27, at about 7:30 p.m., a Deer Hill Road resident reported that someone had damaged her mailbox sometime overnight on Aug. 26.

Theft from a vehicle

On Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6 a.m., an Old Redding Road resident reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight and removed credit cards from her wallet. The wallet was left in the vehicle after the theft. The matter is under investigation.

Weston

Motor vehicle accident

Weston police responded to a call shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, about a motor vehicle accident with injuries. According to police, Heriberto Morales, Jr., 45, of Bridgeport, said as he was approaching the intersection of Weston Road and Norfield Road in his truck, he failed to stop in time. His truck struck the car in front of him, which in turn struck the car in front of it. The operator of the first car that was hit by the truck, Thomas Marchesi, 44, of New York City, and a passenger, were transported to Norwalk Hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Gloria Rodriguez-Moreno, 53, of Bridgeport, the driver of the second car that was hit, did not report any injuries to her or her passengers. Morales was issued an infraction for following too closely.

Easton

Disorderly conduct arrests

On Monday, Sept. 3, at around 1:50 p.m., a call came into the department regarding a domestic dispute. The parties involved got into an argument that turned physical. Both parties were given misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear in court. Both offenders and victims were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

On Monday, Sept. 3, at around 8 p.m., a call for assistance to the same address came into the police department. After investigating, it was determined that Uma Minbaeva had violated a full no contact order and an arrest warrant was prepared for her arrest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Uma Minbaeva, 33, of Easton, was arrested for violations of conditions of release and was seen in court on the same day.