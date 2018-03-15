Police Log for Redding and Easton

Weekly Police Log for the towns of Redding and Easton.

Redding

Fraud

On Monday, March 5, a woman and her son from Illinois reported a suspicious scam. Her son, who is 14, had decided to sell an MCM belt and a shirt for $650 on an app called Bump.

The boy was contacted by the suspect, whose name is Elexis Ross. Ross asked him for his email address and phone number.

The boy then went out of the app and made contact with the individual to make arrangements through PayPal, with the funds to be released upon delivery.

The mother reported that the items were delivered Sunday, Feb. 18.

The boy attempted to contact the suspect for payment with a text message. The suspect stopped contacting him and payment was never received. The case is still under investigation.

Easton

Disorderly conduct arrest

On Monday, March 5, Uma Minvaeva, age 33, of Martin Lane, was arrested for disorderly conduct after a verbal argument got out of control. She was given a court date of Tuesday, March 6.

Warrant arrest

On Monday, March 5, the Milford Police Department notified the Easton Police Department that it had taken Stratford resident Jennifer Mannetta, age 36, into custody for outstanding PRAWN warrants held by the Easton Police Department.

The Easton Police Department held a warrant for Mannetta for conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree.

In early December 2017, the Shelton Police Department caught a burglar whose accomplice — Mannetta — was forthcoming with information involving committing numerous burglaries, commercial and residential, across the state. The details provided by Mannetta matched up with those of a burglary committed at 349 Black Rock Road on Nov. 1, 2017.

On Tuesday, March 6, an Easton Police Department detective arrested Mannetta. She was given a court date of March 20.

Larceny from a motor vehicle

On Monday, March 5, there were three reports of larceny from a motor vehicle. Two of the incidents occurred on Far Horizon Drive; the other was on Harvest Moon Road. The case is under investigation.