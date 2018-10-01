Police Log for Easton, Redding, Weston: Suspicious person, DWI, car crashes

Easton

Suspicious person

At 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, the mother of young children reported that a white male in a black sedan approached the children on Marich Drive, asking them for directions. A police officer in the area was unable to locate the vehicle.

Redding

DWI

At about 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 20, on Sunset Hill Road and Route 58, there was a report of a motor vehicle crash. The operator of the vehicle was Keith Crudginton, 59, of Fairfield. He crashed his vehicle while rounding a curve near 17 Sunset Hill Road. There were no injuries reported.

Officers on the scene detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was then administered standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was arrested and charged with DWI and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released on a $240 cash bond. His blood-alcohol content tests were 0.127 and 0.118. The legal limit is 0.08. His court date is Wednesday, Oct. 3, in Danbury Superior Court.

Crash at curve

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, at about 11:30 p.m., Adriana Neovoli, 48, of Wood Avenue, was driving eastbound on Giles Hill Road. Traveling too fast while rounding a curve, her vehicle went across the westbound shoulder and struck a rock, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its side. She was trapped in the vehicle and later extricated by the Redding Ridge Fire Department. She was then taken to Danbury Hospital and treated for minor to moderate injuries. She was issued a warning for traveling too fast for the curvy road conditions.

Weston

Car hits tree in road

Weston police received a report on Sept. 19 from Diane DiMarco that she was traveling on Lyons Plain Road near Lilac Lane when she hit a tree which was in the road causing damage to her car. The report was made for insurance purposes only.