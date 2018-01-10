Police Log: Attempted ID theft

Attempted ID theft

A Huckleberry Road resident contacted Redding police on Jan. 2 after receiving a LifeLock alert that someone had attempted to get a credit review to apply for credit at Chase Bank.

Police said the victim did not lose any money.

There are no suspects, but police are investigating the attempt.

Stats:

Total calls: 134

Animal control investigation: 2

Assault: 0

Untimely death: 0

Assist EMS: 7

Assist fire: 1

Home and business alarms: 13

Missing person: 0

Motor vehicle accidents: 11

Suspicious person/vehicle: 11

Crisis intervention: 0

Well-being check: 1

Traffic offenses

Total traffic stops: 5

Tickets issued: 0

Written warning: 1

Verbal warnings: 0

DWI arrests: 0