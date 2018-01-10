Police Log: Attempted ID theft

Attempted ID theft
A Huckleberry Road resident contacted Redding police on Jan. 2 after receiving a LifeLock alert that someone had attempted to get a credit review to apply for credit at Chase Bank.
Police said the victim did not lose any money.
There are no suspects, but police are investigating the attempt.
Stats:
Total calls: 134
Animal control investigation: 2
Assault: 0
Untimely death: 0
Assist EMS: 7
Assist fire: 1
Home and business alarms: 13
Missing person: 0
Motor vehicle accidents: 11
Suspicious person/vehicle: 11
Crisis intervention: 0
Well-being check: 1
Traffic offenses
Total traffic stops: 5
Tickets issued: 0
Written warning: 1
Verbal warnings: 0
DWI arrests: 0