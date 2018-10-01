Pink Aid to hold luncheon to support breast cancer awareness

The eighth annual luncheon for Pink Aid will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Mitchells of Westport. The luncheon is being chaired by Westonite Nancy Marshall and Linda Couturas of Westport.

This year’s luncheon theme is “Blush” and will showcase the pre-fall collection of designer Lela Rose. The featured speaker will be graphic novelist and breast cancer activist, Marisa Acocella.

The core of the event is the Warrior Fashion Show, a celebration of women who have recovered or are living with breast cancer.

Pink Aid is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) charity and was formed in 2011 to help underserved women survive breast cancer treatment with support and dignity. With 11 million women in the U.S. living without insurance, Pink Aid seeks to close the gap. Pink Aid chapters have granted more than $4.6 million to pay essential household expenses, provide diagnostic testing, treatment, recovery and wellness support and to fund outreach and education.

The luncheon will feature live and silent auctions for all kinds of items including exclusive access to concerts by Bruno Mars and Maroon 5, a private dinner with Lela Rose at her Tribeca townhouse, a year of designer shoes and a Tauck bespoke tour of Italy. Event tickets are limited but online bidding for silent auction items begins Sept. 29, and absentee bidding on live auction items can be arranged. For more information, visit pinkaid.org.