Photo exhibit features women from Weston and Easton

A photo exhibit featuring nine women who demonstrate passionate spirits with a purpose for life is the subject of “Wisdom Goddess,” a photographic exhibit at Xpozur Gallery in Westport.

The opening of the exhibit is Saturday, Nov. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 263 Riverside Avenue in Westport. The public is invited.

The photographs on display were taken by Westport-based photographer Suzanne Sheridan to demonstrate a new paradigm for aging. All the women in the exhibit are of Medicare age.

One of the women featured in the exhibit is Charlene Chiang-Hillman of Weston who is the daughter of a Chinese princess and is the recently retired social services director for the town of Weston.

Another woman featured is Anne Fiyalka, a weaver, who as valedictorian of her high school class, flew with airplane pilot Amelia Earhart and is now in charge of the volunteers at the Easton Senior Center.

Other subjects of the exhibit are Penny Pearlman of Westport, author of Pretty Smart — Lessons from Our Miss Americas; Marjolijn de Jager of Stamford, a survivor of the WWII Japanese internment camps; former state Rep. Julie Belaga of Westport; Painter Ingrid Bloom of Fairfield; Dr. Darla Shaw, professor at Western Connecticut State University; Westport-based psychotherapist Dr. Dee Unterbach; and Adventuress Isabel Boardman of Westport.